The Kugbo and Mabushi Bus Terminal will be completed by January 2025.

This is according to the contractor handling the project, he said this during the inspection of the site by F.C.T Minister, Nyesom Wike who expressed satisfaction with the pace of work done so far.

For a Project that started in July this year and soon to be completed by July 2025, three months down the line this is the progress of development in the construction of the Kugbo and Mabushi Bus Terminals.

The Bus terminals are classified to be world class standard, it is expected to improve transportation system in the F.C.T.

Advertisement

During the inspection, Minister Nyesom Wike expressed satisfaction over the improvement in the infrastructure within 3 months, he says cluster Bus stops will also be incorporated in strategic areas after the completion of these major projects.

The transportation system in the federal capital leaves so much to be desired, as it is a free for all, and commuters are exposed to the risk of One chance crime, endangering their lives on a daily basis.

Advertisement

The Kugbo and Mabushi Bus Terminal will be completed by January 2025.

This is according to the contractor handling the project, he said this during the inspection of the site by F.C.T Minister, Nyesom Wike who expressed satisfaction with the pace of work done so far.

For a Project that started in July this year and soon to be completed by July 2025, three months down the line this is the progress of development in the construction of the Kugbo and Mabushi Bus Terminals.

The Bus terminals are classified to be world class standard, it is expected to improve transportation system in the F.C.T.

Advertisement

During the inspection, Minister Nyesom Wike expressed satisfaction over the improvement in the infrastructure within 3 months, he says cluster Bus stops will also be incorporated in strategic areas after the completion of these major projects.

The transportation system in the federal capital leaves so much to be desired, as it is a free for all, and commuters are exposed to the risk of One chance crime, endangering their lives on a daily basis.

Advertisement

The Kugbo and Mabushi Bus Terminal will be completed by January 2025.

This is according to the contractor handling the project, he said this during the inspection of the site by F.C.T Minister, Nyesom Wike who expressed satisfaction with the pace of work done so far.

For a Project that started in July this year and soon to be completed by July 2025, three months down the line this is the progress of development in the construction of the Kugbo and Mabushi Bus Terminals.

The Bus terminals are classified to be world class standard, it is expected to improve transportation system in the F.C.T.

Advertisement

During the inspection, Minister Nyesom Wike expressed satisfaction over the improvement in the infrastructure within 3 months, he says cluster Bus stops will also be incorporated in strategic areas after the completion of these major projects.

The transportation system in the federal capital leaves so much to be desired, as it is a free for all, and commuters are exposed to the risk of One chance crime, endangering their lives on a daily basis.

Advertisement

The Kugbo and Mabushi Bus Terminal will be completed by January 2025.

This is according to the contractor handling the project, he said this during the inspection of the site by F.C.T Minister, Nyesom Wike who expressed satisfaction with the pace of work done so far.

For a Project that started in July this year and soon to be completed by July 2025, three months down the line this is the progress of development in the construction of the Kugbo and Mabushi Bus Terminals.

The Bus terminals are classified to be world class standard, it is expected to improve transportation system in the F.C.T.

Advertisement

During the inspection, Minister Nyesom Wike expressed satisfaction over the improvement in the infrastructure within 3 months, he says cluster Bus stops will also be incorporated in strategic areas after the completion of these major projects.

The transportation system in the federal capital leaves so much to be desired, as it is a free for all, and commuters are exposed to the risk of One chance crime, endangering their lives on a daily basis.

Advertisement

The Kugbo and Mabushi Bus Terminal will be completed by January 2025.

This is according to the contractor handling the project, he said this during the inspection of the site by F.C.T Minister, Nyesom Wike who expressed satisfaction with the pace of work done so far.

For a Project that started in July this year and soon to be completed by July 2025, three months down the line this is the progress of development in the construction of the Kugbo and Mabushi Bus Terminals.

The Bus terminals are classified to be world class standard, it is expected to improve transportation system in the F.C.T.

Advertisement

During the inspection, Minister Nyesom Wike expressed satisfaction over the improvement in the infrastructure within 3 months, he says cluster Bus stops will also be incorporated in strategic areas after the completion of these major projects.

The transportation system in the federal capital leaves so much to be desired, as it is a free for all, and commuters are exposed to the risk of One chance crime, endangering their lives on a daily basis.

Advertisement

The Kugbo and Mabushi Bus Terminal will be completed by January 2025.

This is according to the contractor handling the project, he said this during the inspection of the site by F.C.T Minister, Nyesom Wike who expressed satisfaction with the pace of work done so far.

For a Project that started in July this year and soon to be completed by July 2025, three months down the line this is the progress of development in the construction of the Kugbo and Mabushi Bus Terminals.

The Bus terminals are classified to be world class standard, it is expected to improve transportation system in the F.C.T.

Advertisement

During the inspection, Minister Nyesom Wike expressed satisfaction over the improvement in the infrastructure within 3 months, he says cluster Bus stops will also be incorporated in strategic areas after the completion of these major projects.

The transportation system in the federal capital leaves so much to be desired, as it is a free for all, and commuters are exposed to the risk of One chance crime, endangering their lives on a daily basis.

Advertisement

The Kugbo and Mabushi Bus Terminal will be completed by January 2025.

This is according to the contractor handling the project, he said this during the inspection of the site by F.C.T Minister, Nyesom Wike who expressed satisfaction with the pace of work done so far.

For a Project that started in July this year and soon to be completed by July 2025, three months down the line this is the progress of development in the construction of the Kugbo and Mabushi Bus Terminals.

The Bus terminals are classified to be world class standard, it is expected to improve transportation system in the F.C.T.

Advertisement

During the inspection, Minister Nyesom Wike expressed satisfaction over the improvement in the infrastructure within 3 months, he says cluster Bus stops will also be incorporated in strategic areas after the completion of these major projects.

The transportation system in the federal capital leaves so much to be desired, as it is a free for all, and commuters are exposed to the risk of One chance crime, endangering their lives on a daily basis.

Advertisement

The Kugbo and Mabushi Bus Terminal will be completed by January 2025.

This is according to the contractor handling the project, he said this during the inspection of the site by F.C.T Minister, Nyesom Wike who expressed satisfaction with the pace of work done so far.

For a Project that started in July this year and soon to be completed by July 2025, three months down the line this is the progress of development in the construction of the Kugbo and Mabushi Bus Terminals.

The Bus terminals are classified to be world class standard, it is expected to improve transportation system in the F.C.T.

Advertisement

During the inspection, Minister Nyesom Wike expressed satisfaction over the improvement in the infrastructure within 3 months, he says cluster Bus stops will also be incorporated in strategic areas after the completion of these major projects.

The transportation system in the federal capital leaves so much to be desired, as it is a free for all, and commuters are exposed to the risk of One chance crime, endangering their lives on a daily basis.