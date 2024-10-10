The Federal Ministry of Environment has identified the absence of synergy between and among agencies of government working to tame oil spills.

This comes on a day lawmakers hand the managements of Agip Oil Company, now Oando PLC and Aiteo, seven days to appear before their investigative Committee or risk arrest.

Oil spillage remains a major problem in Nigeria’s oil rich states and host communities are the worse for it..

The joint committee on Environment, Petroleum Resources Midstream and Upstream resumes its investigative hearing on environmental damage as a result of oil spill.

After two invitations, members are peeved that the Chief Executive Officers of Oando Plc and Aiteo have failed to show up.

They are also unhappy that the Director General, National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Zubaida Umar, has yet to appear before them in person after several invitations.

Then comes a motion for another invitation after which the committee may decide to wield its legislative powers.

The Speaker is represented by Deputy House Leader, Ibrahim Kumo.

He stresses the important role oil companies play in the nation’s economic development.

Like the Committee, the Speaker is unhappy about the continued absence of some Chief Executives as he underscores the need for the probe.

At the technical session, the Ministry of Environment says there is no synergy among agencies of government working on the same turf.

As part of the way forward, the Ministry says civil servants must be duly motivated and trained.

Other agencies, including NOSDRA and NUPRC speak to their role and how well they execute them.

The representative of NEMA was turned down as the committee insists on the appearance of the agency’s Chief Executive.