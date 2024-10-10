The Nigerian Government will continue to strengthen its ties with Japan as part of measures to deepen trade and exploit more opportunities in areas of infrastructural development, food security, and health, among others.

This, Vice President Kashim Shettima said while assuring the Japanese government of enhanced cooperation with the Federal Government of Nigeria, as well as resolving all the grey areas involving bilateral relations between the two nations.

Senator Shettima gave the assurance when a delegation of the Japanese government led by the outgoing- Ambassador of Japan to Nigeria, Mr. Matsunaga Kazuyoshi, and President of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Dr. Tanaka Akihiko paid him a visit at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

VP Shettima expressed gratitude to JICA for its commitment towards strengthening the ties between Nigeria and Japan through its contributions to development across critical sectors of the economy.

Specifically, he thanked JICA’s President for the donation of a grant of ¥1.75 billion to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to strengthen the Centre’s diagnostic capacity.

Earlier in his remarks, the President of JICA, Dr. Akihiko, sympathized with Nigeria over the flood that recently caused damage to many communities and deaths, especially in Maiduguri, Borno State, saying the sympathy is special because Japan has been a victim of natural disasters.

