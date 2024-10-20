Business leaders and educators who met at a forum in Lagos are pushing for innovative solutions to address Nigeria’s declining reading culture.

They emphasise the need to explore creative ways to make reading enjoyable, especially for those who struggle with traditional reading habits.

The forum stressed the need to revive the reading culture and increase investment in knowledge, as no matter how advanced the world becomes, the value of knowledge remains timeless.

There are also calls for a complete overhaul of Nigeria’s educational curriculum, which is considered outdated and disconnected from modern realities.