How Shettima will Impact Tinubu’s 2023 Presidential bid

A former deputy governor of Borno state, Adamu Dibal, shared his reaction to the selection of Sen. Kashim Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate in the 2023 Presidential Election.

The former Borno State second-in-command strongly feels that the union of Tinubu and Shettima has solidified the APC ticket, promising that “APC will win the entire Northeast in 2023”.

Recall that the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday announced the selection of former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima after a closed door meeting with President Buhari in Daura.

