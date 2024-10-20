A traditional ruler in Osun State, the Orangun Ika-Ejigbo, Oba Zakariyah Oladimeji is appealing to well meaning individuals to support Government in providing quality healthcare services for people particularly those in rural communities.

Oba Zakariyah Oladimeji was speaking at a free medical outreach organized in his palace by an Osun-based non-governmental organization for residents of the community

The monarch identified the need for Government to ensure all its primary healthcare centres are functional for the health needs of citizens.

The Team lead of the medical personnel, Seun Salami says the initiative is burnout out of his passion to ensure inclusive access to healthcare in rural communities.

Beneficiaries of the outreach are appreciative of the organizers and the traditional rulers the gesture.

