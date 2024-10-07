The Southwest Forum of the All Progressive Congress has thrown its weight behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu reinstating their belief in his Ability and Capacity to turn around the Fortunes of the Country despite present socio-economic challenges.

Stakeholders from the Region Stated this at the Meeting of the SouthWest Assembly of the Party in Lagos State.

This Meeting of South West leaders of the All Progressives Congress is the First of its kind since the 2023 General Elections, and it brings together Stakeholders from the 6 States in the region.

Some of the Legislators Say they expect this meeting to be a continuous one which will ensure Growth and Development for the Southwest.

In his Opening remarks, the National Vice Chairman South West Zone of the Party Says the Purpose of the Meeting is to do a thorough appraisal of the Party at all levels and reposition it for the Future.

The Representative of the President Says the President is not happy with the Present Living Condition of Most Nigerians and affirms his Commitment to meeting the expectations of the people while calling for Support from all Stakeholders.

The Host Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu, told Party Faithful not to be agitated on the issue of appointments as no one will be left out.

His Ondo State Counterpart, Lucky Ayedatiwa, Charges Government at all Levels to focus more on Youth Development.

Present at this Meeting are Former and Present Governors from the 5 States of the Region, Ministers, Lawmakers, Party Excos, appointees of the President and other Stakeholders.

