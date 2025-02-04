President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has signed into law the bill establishing the North-Central Development Commission (NCDC).

Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced the signing of the bill today during plenary in the Senate chamber.

He said: “Let me also inform my colleagues that Mr. President has also assented to North-Central Development Commission establishment bill 2024, in order to bring development to the grassroot.

“And for this we congratulate, the good people of the North-Central region of Nigeria, and we wish them more development and particularly peace, as we forge ahead in the task of nation building.”

The President however refused assent to the Federal University Of Education, Numan Bill.