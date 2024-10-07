The newly deployed Commissioner of Police, Bala Mustapha, has ordered for the immediate withdrawal of all police personnel previously deployed to seal and safeguard the Local Government Secretariats in Rivers State.

The police in a statement by the Public Relations Officers, Grace Iringe-Koko said the order was in compliance with the directive of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

The police say the decision is in line with its commitment to neutrality and the smooth functioning of democratic institutions.

The police will only be redeployed to these locations in the event of any crisis or breakdown of law and order.

