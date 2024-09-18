The United Nations Women’s Country Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Beatrice Eyong, says the body is ready to partner the Bayelsa State government in promoting youth and Women empowerment in order to foster gender equality in the State.

She made this known during the Empower Bayelsa conference where she was received by the Wife of the Bayelsa State Governor, Gloria Diri.

Statistical data from the International Monetary Fund shows that Nigerian women account for 70 percent of the country’s extremely poor. although comprising only 49.3 percent of the general population, this puts the gender gap in economic participation and opportunity at a significantly concern.

The Empower Bayelsa Conference is a non-governmental initiative put together to promote youth development and gender equality in Bayelsa state.

Advertisement

This year’s occasion is graced by the wife of the Bayelsa State Governor, Gloria Diri alongside the United Nations Women’s Country Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Beatrice Eyong.

She elaborates on the UN’s interest in the promotion of gender equality as panacea for economic development.

Hailing the policies of the Bayelsa state government on women’s development, Gloria Diri believes the partnership will help stimulate more women and youth empowerment in the state.

With Global rankings placing Nigeria as low performers in gender equality, opportunities such as these are welcomed development in improving the country’s coefficient globally.