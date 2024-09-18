The Police manhunt for an alleged notorious criminal gang in Rivers State has ended with the killing of 3 and arrest of 2 of the suspects.

Amongst them is a man who has been imprisoned on 4 different occasions since 2012 for crime ranging from cultism to rape, armed robbery and murder.

At the command’s headquarters, details emerged that the suspects were killed during a gun battle after the police trailed them to their

hideout in the Borokiri area of Port Harcourt.

Advertisement

The Police also paraded a suspect for the abduction and rape of a 16

year old girl alongside others who were arrested for extortion and

operating a fake job syndicate.

Advertisement

The Police manhunt for an alleged notorious criminal gang in Rivers State has ended with the killing of 3 and arrest of 2 of the suspects.

Amongst them is a man who has been imprisoned on 4 different occasions since 2012 for crime ranging from cultism to rape, armed robbery and murder.

At the command’s headquarters, details emerged that the suspects were killed during a gun battle after the police trailed them to their

hideout in the Borokiri area of Port Harcourt.

Advertisement

The Police also paraded a suspect for the abduction and rape of a 16

year old girl alongside others who were arrested for extortion and

operating a fake job syndicate.

Advertisement

The Police manhunt for an alleged notorious criminal gang in Rivers State has ended with the killing of 3 and arrest of 2 of the suspects.

Amongst them is a man who has been imprisoned on 4 different occasions since 2012 for crime ranging from cultism to rape, armed robbery and murder.

At the command’s headquarters, details emerged that the suspects were killed during a gun battle after the police trailed them to their

hideout in the Borokiri area of Port Harcourt.

Advertisement

The Police also paraded a suspect for the abduction and rape of a 16

year old girl alongside others who were arrested for extortion and

operating a fake job syndicate.

Advertisement

The Police manhunt for an alleged notorious criminal gang in Rivers State has ended with the killing of 3 and arrest of 2 of the suspects.

Amongst them is a man who has been imprisoned on 4 different occasions since 2012 for crime ranging from cultism to rape, armed robbery and murder.

At the command’s headquarters, details emerged that the suspects were killed during a gun battle after the police trailed them to their

hideout in the Borokiri area of Port Harcourt.

Advertisement

The Police also paraded a suspect for the abduction and rape of a 16

year old girl alongside others who were arrested for extortion and

operating a fake job syndicate.

Advertisement

The Police manhunt for an alleged notorious criminal gang in Rivers State has ended with the killing of 3 and arrest of 2 of the suspects.

Amongst them is a man who has been imprisoned on 4 different occasions since 2012 for crime ranging from cultism to rape, armed robbery and murder.

At the command’s headquarters, details emerged that the suspects were killed during a gun battle after the police trailed them to their

hideout in the Borokiri area of Port Harcourt.

Advertisement

The Police also paraded a suspect for the abduction and rape of a 16

year old girl alongside others who were arrested for extortion and

operating a fake job syndicate.

Advertisement

The Police manhunt for an alleged notorious criminal gang in Rivers State has ended with the killing of 3 and arrest of 2 of the suspects.

Amongst them is a man who has been imprisoned on 4 different occasions since 2012 for crime ranging from cultism to rape, armed robbery and murder.

At the command’s headquarters, details emerged that the suspects were killed during a gun battle after the police trailed them to their

hideout in the Borokiri area of Port Harcourt.

Advertisement

The Police also paraded a suspect for the abduction and rape of a 16

year old girl alongside others who were arrested for extortion and

operating a fake job syndicate.

Advertisement

The Police manhunt for an alleged notorious criminal gang in Rivers State has ended with the killing of 3 and arrest of 2 of the suspects.

Amongst them is a man who has been imprisoned on 4 different occasions since 2012 for crime ranging from cultism to rape, armed robbery and murder.

At the command’s headquarters, details emerged that the suspects were killed during a gun battle after the police trailed them to their

hideout in the Borokiri area of Port Harcourt.

Advertisement

The Police also paraded a suspect for the abduction and rape of a 16

year old girl alongside others who were arrested for extortion and

operating a fake job syndicate.

Advertisement

The Police manhunt for an alleged notorious criminal gang in Rivers State has ended with the killing of 3 and arrest of 2 of the suspects.

Amongst them is a man who has been imprisoned on 4 different occasions since 2012 for crime ranging from cultism to rape, armed robbery and murder.

At the command’s headquarters, details emerged that the suspects were killed during a gun battle after the police trailed them to their

hideout in the Borokiri area of Port Harcourt.

Advertisement

The Police also paraded a suspect for the abduction and rape of a 16

year old girl alongside others who were arrested for extortion and

operating a fake job syndicate.