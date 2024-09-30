The Senior Management Team of TVC Communications, led by Group Managing Director, Victoria Ajayi, has paid a courtesy call on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at Lagos House, Ikeja.

The visit aims to foster a stronger partnership between TVC Communications and the Lagos State Government.

TVC Communications is a leading media company in Nigeria and Africa with Radio and TV Stations in both Lagos and Abuja and online.

Advertisement

The Senior Management Team of TVC Communications, led by Group Managing Director, Victoria Ajayi, has paid a courtesy call on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at Lagos House, Ikeja.

The visit aims to foster a stronger partnership between TVC Communications and the Lagos State Government.

TVC Communications is a leading media company in Nigeria and Africa with Radio and TV Stations in both Lagos and Abuja and online.

Advertisement

The Senior Management Team of TVC Communications, led by Group Managing Director, Victoria Ajayi, has paid a courtesy call on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at Lagos House, Ikeja.

The visit aims to foster a stronger partnership between TVC Communications and the Lagos State Government.

TVC Communications is a leading media company in Nigeria and Africa with Radio and TV Stations in both Lagos and Abuja and online.

Advertisement

The Senior Management Team of TVC Communications, led by Group Managing Director, Victoria Ajayi, has paid a courtesy call on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at Lagos House, Ikeja.

The visit aims to foster a stronger partnership between TVC Communications and the Lagos State Government.

TVC Communications is a leading media company in Nigeria and Africa with Radio and TV Stations in both Lagos and Abuja and online.

Advertisement

The Senior Management Team of TVC Communications, led by Group Managing Director, Victoria Ajayi, has paid a courtesy call on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at Lagos House, Ikeja.

The visit aims to foster a stronger partnership between TVC Communications and the Lagos State Government.

TVC Communications is a leading media company in Nigeria and Africa with Radio and TV Stations in both Lagos and Abuja and online.

Advertisement

The Senior Management Team of TVC Communications, led by Group Managing Director, Victoria Ajayi, has paid a courtesy call on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at Lagos House, Ikeja.

The visit aims to foster a stronger partnership between TVC Communications and the Lagos State Government.

TVC Communications is a leading media company in Nigeria and Africa with Radio and TV Stations in both Lagos and Abuja and online.

Advertisement

The Senior Management Team of TVC Communications, led by Group Managing Director, Victoria Ajayi, has paid a courtesy call on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at Lagos House, Ikeja.

The visit aims to foster a stronger partnership between TVC Communications and the Lagos State Government.

TVC Communications is a leading media company in Nigeria and Africa with Radio and TV Stations in both Lagos and Abuja and online.

Advertisement

The Senior Management Team of TVC Communications, led by Group Managing Director, Victoria Ajayi, has paid a courtesy call on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at Lagos House, Ikeja.

The visit aims to foster a stronger partnership between TVC Communications and the Lagos State Government.

TVC Communications is a leading media company in Nigeria and Africa with Radio and TV Stations in both Lagos and Abuja and online.