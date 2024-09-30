Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has announced the successful rescue of 19 underage children from human traffickers in Calabar, Cross River State.The rescue operation was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Person, the state government, Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit, DSS, and other security agencies.

The children were said to have been lured away under the guise of education, but were instead subjected to forced labor, physical and sexual exploitation, abuse, and psychological trauma.

Governor Nasir Idris while receiving the Children expressed pride and gratitude for the achievement, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to protecting vulnerable children and ensuring their safety.

Governor Idris assured the rescued children will receive necessary care and support to recover from their traumatic experience .

He also warned that the state will not tolerate exploitation and harm against children, vowing to bring perpetrators to justice.

Kebbi State commander of NAPTIP the Musbahu Kura said the Kebbi State Government’s has resolve to rehabilitate the Children and hand them over to thier parents.

He added that the arrest of Trafficking fugitive with five children in Gusau, Zamfara State led to the rescued of the 19 children.