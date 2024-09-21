The Nigerian Police is matching words with action in ensuring total compliance in the restriction of movements.

At the Sapele road in Benin city, vehicular movements are being queried, irrespective of such VIP vehicles having police orderlies.

This is security vehicles are seen on steady patrol along the major roads in the capital.

