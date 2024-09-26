Governor of Delta state Sheriff Oborevwori has taken a significant step towards ensuring food security in the state by empowering 6,020 farmers with agricultural inputs.

This initiative is part of the Result Area 2 – FADAMA (Food Security) of the D-CARES programme.

According to the UN World Food Programme, the number of food-insecure Nigerians increased significantly from 66.2 million in Q1 2023 to 100 million in Q1 2024, with 18.6 million facing acute hunger.

This is one of the reasons, Delta state government is providing farm inputs for farmers with over 6000 benefitting from it.

For the governor, this is a vital aspect of his MORE agenda, to assist these farmers.

The governor later presented the voucher to the farmers and also handed farm inputs to them.

From poultry farming to fish farming to cassava, they all received items to boost food production.