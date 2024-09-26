A Kwara State High Court has sentenced the five suspects involved in the Offa robbery case to death by hanging.

The presiding judge, Justice Haleema Salman had adopted final written addresses which contained arguments of the two lead counsels in the case, Rotimi Jacob (SAN) for the state and Mathew Emeribe, the defence counsel.

Advertisement

Also read: https://www.tvcnews.tv/2024/09/court-to-deliver-judgment-in-offa-bank-robbery-today/

Delivering judgement, Justice Haleema Salman found them guilty of all the count-charge and sentenced them accordingly.

The court held that the five suspects had no license to carry arms and sentenced them to three years imprisonment.

Advertisement

On culpable homicide and armed robbery, the court found them guilty and sentenced them to death by hanging.

The lead defence counsel, Mathias Emeribe was not in court but one of the defense counsel said the judgment was expected and will be appealed.

Justice Salman found the suspects guilty of conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Advertisement

The case had been on for almost six years and more than 30 persons including policemen were killed in the incident.