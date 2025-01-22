Akwa Ibom State Police Command has successfully apprehended two suspects, Moses Godwill Ndiong and Abraham Udo, in connection with a recent burglary incident.



On January 20, 2025, at approximately 0400 hours, Operatives of the Command received credible information from a concerned citizen regarding a burglary at the residence of a man (name withheld) in Okpokpong, Eket LGA.

Upon receiving this information, the Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, immediately dispatched a team to the scene.

Upon interrogation, both suspects confessed to their involvement in the burglary.

The following items were recovered from them:

* Cutter and pliers used in the burglary

* One 65″ LG Smart TV

* One 2900 SUMEC Generator

* One 42″ LG LED TV

* One 32″ LG LED TV

* One set of Sony Home Theater System

* One Toyota Camry car with registration number KY984EKY

* Six pairs of shoes

* Electrical cables

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command commends the vigilant citizen who provided the crucial information that led to the swift apprehension of the suspects.

Investigations is still ongoing.