Akwa Ibom State Police Command has successfully apprehended two suspects, Moses Godwill Ndiong and Abraham Udo, in connection with a recent burglary incident.
On January 20, 2025, at approximately 0400 hours, Operatives of the Command received credible information from a concerned citizen regarding a burglary at the residence of a man (name withheld) in Okpokpong, Eket LGA.
Upon receiving this information, the Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, immediately dispatched a team to the scene.
Upon interrogation, both suspects confessed to their involvement in the burglary.
The following items were recovered from them:
* Cutter and pliers used in the burglary
* One 65″ LG Smart TV
* One 2900 SUMEC Generator
* One 42″ LG LED TV
* One 32″ LG LED TV
* One set of Sony Home Theater System
* One Toyota Camry car with registration number KY984EKY
* Six pairs of shoes
* Electrical cables
The Akwa Ibom State Police Command commends the vigilant citizen who provided the crucial information that led to the swift apprehension of the suspects.
Investigations is still ongoing.
