Residents of Leege, Ogunlepa, and Bature communities in the Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State have commended Ade Olap Global Resources for its peaceful mining activities in the local government.The communities described the company as a law-abiding organisation whose operations are beneficial to them.

There have been recent insinuations and misinformation about the company’s activities, which have since been peacefully resolved through legal means.

The Federal Ministry of Mining has also confirmed the certification of Ade Olap Global Resources.

Speaking with one of the residents, Sekoni, who is brother of the Oloja of Leege, described the information being circulated against the company as mischievous.

He urged the general public, particularly the people of the affected communities, to remain calm, as every operation of Ade Olap Global Resources in their areas is backed by the concerned authorities.