Ngeria’s minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake has been elected to chair of the newest mining pressure group, the Africa Minerals Strategy Group.

Dr Alake was unanimously elected the pioneer chairman of the group.

Speaking at the signing of the resolution, Mr Alake charged African leaders to forge a common front to get maximum benefits from the mineral resources on the continent.

The event which held on the sidelines of the 30th edition of Investing in Africa Indaba, Cape Town, South Africa, was attended by ministers of mineral development of Uganda, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Chad,Botswana, Zambia and Namibia.

More than 15 countries have pledged support, with the list expected to grow as the AMSG under Nigeria’s leadership swings into action.