The need for Plateau State residents to coexist despite religious or ethnic differences for the state’s growth and development has been reemphasised.

A organisation is organising a training program for religious leaders from both Christian and Muslim religions in the state to promote peace and stability.

Religious and faith leaders from the Christian and Muslim faiths gathered to discuss ways to maintain peace in Plateau State.

Plateau State has had ethnic and religious conflicts, which have led in deaths.

However, at the discussion, the role of religious and faith leaders in fostering peaceful coexistence among their followers was acknowledged as critical in the battle to restore peace..

Each participant represented a community from one of the state’s 17 council areas.

Security experts believe that achieving a Peaceful Plateau requires citizens to resolve conflicts and encourage peaceful coexistence for the benefit of the state and future generations.