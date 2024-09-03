The Nigerian Data Protection Commission is seeking more collaboration and involvement with other African Countries to strengthen the regulatory framework and enforcement mechanisms of data protection privacy.

The National Commissioner, Nigerian Data Protection Commission NDPC, Vincent Olatunji disclosed this when he received a delegation of 9 data protection experts on a study tour from Somalia at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

Digital Experts from Somalia pays a visit to The Nigerian Data Protection Commission to explore Nigeria’s Data Protection Eco system , its Unique models and enforcement mechanisms of data protection privacy.

Somalia’s Ambassador to Nigeria is particularly elated about this engagement which he believes will give the delegates an opportunity to gain useful knowledge that will improve the Somalian Data Protection Authority in a transformative capacity.

The National Commissioner, Nigerian Data Protection Commission believes this strategic partnership will help strengthen the bilateral relationship between both countries.

It is expected that the training and interaction will instill practical knowledge that will be beneficial in implementing data protection and Privacy as well as global recognition.