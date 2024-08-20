The African Aviation and Aerospace University (AAAU), Abuja, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, to enhance academic excellence and provide industrial experience for its students.

The signing ceremony, held at NCAT’s Abuja office and led by AAAU’s Registrar, marks a key step in offering practical training opportunities for both undergraduate and postgraduate students.

AAAU’s Registrar, Mustapha Sheikh Abdullahi, highlighted the importance of this partnership in equipping Aviation Business students with industry experience. NCAT’s Director-General, Joseph Imalighwe, assured that the collaboration will be fruitful, reflecting NCAT’s commitment to successful partnerships.