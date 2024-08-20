The Court of Appeal has ordered former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, to produce himself for arraignment in court to answer charges of fraud.

The Court also restrained him from taking further steps in the charges unless he is arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The former Kogi State governor has been at large while battling to stop the charges against him bordering on his actions as governor of Kogi State between 2015-2023.

He has refused to appear in court and also evaded arrest while trying to ensure that the case is moved to Lokoja the Kogi State capital for trial.

The ruling by the Court now puts paid to his moves through the Courts to ensure the case is moved to Lokoja or stalled due to technicalities.