The Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has called on key players in the sector to avoid practices that can put the environment in danger, urging the stakeholders to focus on minimizing the environmental hazards caused by sand spillage on roads.

Delivering the Keynote Address at the event, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Mineral Resources, Okanlawon Olowu, emphasized the importance of proper coordination in mining operations to protect the environment.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ forum the Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Mineral Resources, Sabur Oluwa, cited relevant laws governing the solid minerals sector and urged the stakeholders to comply with all guidelines and collaborate with the regulators in line with the THEMES Plus Agenda of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration to ensure a safer environment for all.