National chairmanship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, Terhile Utaan, has solicited the support of the PDP G-14 group in Benue to secure the seat, vowing to reposition the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

He stated that only unity of purpose can drive the party out of its current undesirable state.

Addressing stakeholders in Makurdi, Mr Utaan, said the position of national chairman of the party was zoned to North Central Nigeria in which Iyorchia Ayu was elected.

In his remarks, the leader of G-14, Laha Dzever, the immediate past acting state chairman of the PDP, Isaac Mffo, commended the aspirant for finding the G-14 group worthy of consultation over his ambition, as they charge him to focus on uniting the party.

