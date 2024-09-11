At least five villages have been cut off in Kaduna state by flood which is ravaging some states in Northern Nigeria.

The Kaduna state government say they are finding it increasingly difficult to manage the Flood disaster on their own and are appealing for help from the federal government to mitigate the growing impact.

The devastating floods sweeping through parts of Nigeria is displacing thousands of residents, destroying farmlands, and claimed lives.

In Kaduna State, Sabon Gari, Zaria, Kaduna North, and Jema’a local government areas have been hardest hit, while other regions are on alert.

The Kaduna State Assessment Committee on Floods recently visited some of the affected areas, including Basharma Road, Kigo New Extension, and Narayi, to assess the extent of the destruction.

In Jema’a local government, The floods have also destroyed farmlands in Jagindi, Atuku, Aso, and Bade wards, leaving residents in distress.

As the flood crisis worsens, the Kaduna State government, struggling to cope with the scale of the disaster, has issued a call for assistance from the federal government.

Authorities are also promising to do everything in their power to support displaced residents and provide much-needed relief.