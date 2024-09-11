The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has sympathized with the Government and good people of Borno State on the loss of lives and property to the devastating flood that occurred in the state on Monday 9th September, 2024.

The IGP expresses great concerns on this disaster that has also internally displaced many residents who have been counting their losses, while extending his sympathy to families who have lost their loved ones. He prays they find solace in these hard times.

The IGP hereby reassures the good people of Borno State that the Police Force will continuously deploy its human and material resources to aid rescue operations and give support in all areas to provide succour to the state and restore normalcy as much as possible.

The IGP reiterates this mandate on the Borno State Commissioner of Police and the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 15, Maiduguri to relentlessly harness their resources to support the government and other relevant MDAs to restore stability to the affected areas within Borno state.

