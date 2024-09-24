The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Kano State Command has confirmed the death of five police officers in a fatal road crash while returning from Edo State, where the governorship election was recently held.In a statement issued by the FRSC spokesperson, Abdullahi Labaran, it was also confirmed that ten other individuals sustained injuries in the crash.

The incident occurred on the Kano-Zaria Road, near Karfi Village.

Preliminary investigations by the FRSC revealed that the accident was caused by excessive speeding, which resulted in the driver losing control of the bus and crashing into a stationary trailer.

Following the incident, the FRSC Sector Commander, Ahmed Mohammed, cautioned drivers against the dangers of excessive speeding, overloading, and other traffic violations. He emphasized the importance of adhering to traffic regulations to prevent further loss of life on the nation’s roads.

