An establishing committee for the national health facility regulatory agency (NHFRA) has been inaugurated and tasked with developing a framework for the regulation of the activities of health facilities across the country.

Minister of state for health and social welfare Tunji Alausa says the inauguration of the NHFRA committee will be responsible for ensuring that all health facilities in Nigeria meet minimum standards of quality and safety for all patients.

For health facilities to operate at the highest standards of safety, efficiency and equity, a well-regulated healthcare environment is essential to make this happen.

The world health organisation estimates that in low-and-middle income countries, at least 4 in 100 people die from unsafe care with more than 50% of this harm being preventable with 3 million deaths recorded annually due to unsafe care.

With the inadequate foundational framework to ensure accountability and maintain high standards, Nigeria battles with poor health outcomes with the risk of further deterioration.

But with this inauguration of the establishing committee for the national health facility regulatory agency things are about to change.

The NHFRA will ensure that all healthcare facilities, commodities, equipment, and personnel adhere to high-level standards, thereby safeguarding patient safety.

This committee will define the operational framework, oversee the formation process, and ensure the legal and structural readiness of the NHFRA.

The committee has between three to six months to develop a framework to regulate and enhance the quality, delivery, and safety of healthcare services across all health facilities in the country.