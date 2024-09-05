The managing Director of the Northeast Development Commission says the two damaged federal bridges linking Taraba to other part of the country will be fixed.

The MD spoke during an on the spot assessment to the site of the collapsed bridges.

One of the collapsed federal bridge in Taraba state has now turned into a business centre for traders as vehicles are now being ferried

Days after the collapse, commuters and travelers are still not happy over the hardship they go through.

Buy for these business men, it is time to make some money.

“Today marks three days since I arrived here for business, and I truly thank God for the opportunity. The demand for what I offer is high, which is why I seized the chance to come. I’m grateful to be making a good profit as a result.”

The visit of the Managing Director of the Northeast Development Commission and his team to the site of the two collapsed federal bridges brings hope to the communities

The state commissioner for works appreciates NEDC for the visit. He also confirms that governor kefas has consulted army Engineers to help in constructing a temporary bridge before the commencement of work.

The damaged bridges have to a large extent affected economic activities of the state as many farming communities can no longer move their produce to Jalingo the state capital for sale.

