The federal government has established a 15 member national task force Committee for cervical cancer elimination (NTF-CCE) to spearhead its cervical cancer elimination campaign.

Minister of state for health and social welfare Tunji Alausa says this initiative aims to screen 50 percent of eligible women at least once in their lifetime and to treat 100 percent of detected precancerous lesions by 2027.

The minister stressed that the Task Force will be responsible for providing expert guidance, mobilizing resources, and leading a nationwide effort to significantly reduce the impact of cervical cancer in Nigeria.

He equally emphasised that the formation of this committee is crucial to achieving the ambitious goals outlined in the National Strategic Plan for Control of Cervical Cancer 2023-2027.

This will also include developing and implementing the training of public and private healthcare providers in cervical cancer screening and treatment in the six geo-political zones, as well as collaborating with the relevant national and sub-national agencies to provide the infrastructural requirement for sampling, testing, and treatment and to design.

The Minister says the committee will also be tasked with the responsibility of executing communication strategies to educate women and communities about cervical cancer and establish a partnership with community leaders and influencers to promote the uptake of screening and treatment.

The Task Force is expected to submit quarterly reports through the Director General (DG) of the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT), Prof. Usman Aliyu, on progress, challenges, and achievements.

The committee will be chaired by former Health Minister Prof. Isaac Adewole, with Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu serving as Vice Chairman and Prof. Sani Malami as Secretary.

Other members of the committee include Usman Waziri Mohammed, Yinka Olaniyan, Prof. Okechukwu Ikpeze, Modupe Elebute-Odunsi, Lolade Adeyemi, Prof. Mukhtar Gadanya, Prof. Imran-Morhasson-Bello, Rakiya Saidu, Nwamaka Lasebikan, Prof. Ima-Obong Ekanem, Chief (Mrs) Moji Makanjuola, and Garba Bakunawa.