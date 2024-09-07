Heavy rainfall has ravaged Gwadayi Community in Buji Local Government Area of Jigawa State, leaving a trail of destruction and despair.

The devastating 9-hour downpour has submerged over 800 buildings, including schools, hospitals, markets, and homes.

The disaster also affected 1,400 farmlands, sparking fears of food, water, and shelter shortages.

Contaminated drinking water has raised concerns among health experts, who warn of a potential cholera outbreak.

The community, already reeling from three days of relentless rainfall, is in dire need of assistance as Many residents are now homeless, having lost their livelihoods and belongings to the floodwaters.

