According to India police, new fighting between two rival ethnic groups in the northeast state of Manipur resulted in the deaths of six persons, including one civilian.

Following a court decision for the state government to examine extending special economic perks and quotas in government jobs and education enjoyed by the Kukis to the Meiteis as well, tensions between the predominantly Meitei community and the tribal Kukis have flared again this year.

Approximately 60,000 people have been evacuated and over 225 people have died.

The gunshot incident on Saturday is the highest number of people killed in a single day during the most recent wave of violence that started a week ago.

Authorities have described the use of drones to drop explosive devices during the strikes earlier this week as a significant escalation.

Police claim they believe Kuki militants used the drones, an allegation Kuki organizations refute.

Manipur, a state of 3.2 million inhabitants, has been separated into two ethnic enclaves since the fighting began

On September 1, two individuals were killed and several more injured in Imphal West’s valley district.

Later in the week, a 78-year-old man was killed and six others injured when militants launched a “long-range rocket” at the home of a former chief minister in the valley’s Bishnupur district, authorities said on Friday.