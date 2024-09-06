The Network of Civil Society Organizations in Nigeria has urged the Inspector General of Police to ensure officers and men of the force are neutral in the forthcoming Governorship Election in Edo State.

The group urges the force to be neutral and impartial in the process to ensure free and fair poll.

At a pre-election press conference in Birnin Kebbi, Victor Kalu, National Coordinator of the Organization, alongside fellow CSO members emphasised the importance of police neutrality in the upcoming election.

He raised concerns over recent detentions of Edo State Security Corps members, and emphasized the need for a free and fair electoral process.

