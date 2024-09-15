Four persons have been reported killed in a cholera outbreak in Yola North Local Government Area (LGA).

The chairman of the local government Jibril Ibrahim who confirmed the outbreak said that total number of cases now stands at 40 with four fatalities.

He added that the health officials are closely monitoring the situation, and samples collected from the outbreak have tested positive for Vibrio cholerae 01 serotype at the Yola Specialist Hospital.

He urged the Adamawa State Government to take swift actions to contain the spread.

Meanwhile Health local council authorities while confirming the casualty to TVC News said the deaths resulted from 40 cases recorded between September 4th and 15th, 2024, from Alkawa Ward, Ajiya Ward, and Limawa Ward, all in Yola North.