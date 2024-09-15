Over two thousand persons from the Beletieama community in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have benefited from the routine Free Medical Intervention of the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base, Formoso, under the ongoing Operation Delta Sanity 3, launched by the Chief Of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla since January this year.

Keeping up with its non-kinetic approach to ensuring security in its operational areas, Officers from the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base, Formoso, are in Beletieama community in Brass Local Government Area for a free medical rhapsody aimed at improving the health of the natives.

The outreach is organized as part of Operation Delta Sanity 3 to also improve the civil/military relationship with the community playing host to some of its facilities.

Free eye care services, check-ups, and the distribution of free drugs are some of the services rendered at the occasion.

With the target of reaching out to over two thousand persons, the Nigerian Navy is contributing its quota to improving the well-being of the people knowing the economic hardship in recent times.

