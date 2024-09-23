Governor of Akwa Ibom state ,Umo Eno has warned sellers of petrol in the state against selling above the approved pump price.He gave the warning during a state -wide broadcast on the 37th anniversary of the state.

The governor thanked God for the progress and landmark achievements of the State through out the years.

He praised the efforts of past leaders towards the greatness of the state from it’s creation.

The governor who sited the National Bureau of Statistics noted , Akwa Ibom the third largest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the nation.

Governor Eno also noted the significant strides the state has recorded across different sectors under his ARISE Agenda.

He thanks Akwa Ibom people for their steadfast support to his administration and promises unflinching commitment to improve the lives of residents.

Governor Eno also announced that the state will acquire CNG buses to mitigate the hardship in transportation, as soon as it gets partners for the refill depots.

He however warned sellers of petrol in the state above the approved pump price, saying that such persons will face the wrath of the law.

Governor Eno wished all Akwa Ibom people a happy celebration.