The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has commiserated with the Ondo State Correspondent of the Television Continental (TVC), Ayodeji Moradeyo, over the death of his mother, Alice Moradeyo.

Mrs Alice Moradeyo (née Bolaji) died on Friday, September 6, 2024, at the age of 75 years in Ibadan, Oyo State.

A devoted mother, respected educator, and dedicated Christian, Madam Moradeyo was an advocate of women empowerment and community development.

Governor Aiyedatiwa said Madam Moradeyo, a great woman of honour and integrity, lived a meaningful and impactful life that many should emulate.

The Governor hailed the impacts of Madam Moradeyo as an educator via imparting knowledge to countless students at IMG Primary School, Orita Aperin, Aperin Boys High School and Olubadan High School all in Ibadan, before her retirement.

Governor Aiyedatiwa prayed to God to grant her family and loved ones the fortitude to bear the huge and irreplaceable loss.

