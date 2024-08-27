The United States has donated 10,000 doses of the Jynneos vaccine to Nigeria, Jynneos is the vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration for preventing smallpox and mpox in adults aged 18 and older who are at risk of mpox infection.

During the official handover of the mpox vaccine in Abuja, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, expressed gratitude to the US government for the donation.

Pate, represented by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Daju Kachollom, emphasized the Federal Government’s commitment to improving the well-being of Nigerians. He stated, “This donation reflects the spirit of cooperation and collaboration we’ve shared over the years, and this vaccine will be a significant asset to us. The Federal Ministry of Health is focused on ensuring the health of our citizens through effective policies and collaborations.”

The Minister highlighted the dedication of the health leadership, noting that Nigeria is fortunate to have committed officials like the Coordinating Minister and Dr. Tunji Alausa, the Minister of State for Health, who are working together to transform the health sector.

He expressed appreciation for the 10,000 doses and looked forward to future support. Pate also thanked development partners, including USAID, PEPFAR, WHO, UNICEF, and other UN organizations, acknowledging their valuable collaboration.

“We are aware of the size of our population and the importance of addressing all diseases, particularly those that pose public health risks. On this note, I extend our sincere gratitude,” he concluded.