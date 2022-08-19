Covid-19: FG receives 2.6m doses of J & J vaccines from Canadian govt

The federal government has again received more over 2.6 million doses of Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccinations donated by the Canadian government.

This new donation will contribute to drive the vaccination strategies that Nigeria has put in place in order to improve on its vaccination numbers.

As at the last count, Nigeria has received more than sixty seven million doses of the Covid-19 vaccines since its first shipment in March 2021.

It has now administered about fifty five point four million making up about thirteen point eight percent (13.8%) of its target population

With this new addition, Nigeria has received about seventy million Covid-19 vaccines through the Covax facility which represents more than ninety five percent of vaccines doses shipped to Nigeria from all sources.

More than two hundred and sixty two thousand cases of the corona virus have been confirmed with more than three thousand deaths across the thirty six states and the FCT.