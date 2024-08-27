The People’s Democratic Party has suspended one of its chieftains in the State, elder Peter Babalola.

This is contained in a letter jointly signed by seventeen executives members of ward seven in irewole local government of Osun State where he hails from.

His suspension according to the letter is as a result of alleged anti-party activities capable of bringing disrepute to the party.

He was alleged of not attending party meetings in the last two years.

Meanwhile, Peter Babalola has tendered his resignation letter from the party with immediate effect.

Peter Babalola until now is the chairman, Governing Council of the state College of Education, Ila-Orangun.