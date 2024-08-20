Troops of 25 Brigade operating under the aegis of Joint Task Force, North East, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) killed four insurgents of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and recovered some arms and ammunitions in process.

Spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu said the insurgents were killed along Damboa-Bulabulin-Maiduguri road.

Nwachukwu also said that the insurgents who were on espionage along Damboa-Bulabulin- Maiduguri road ran into a fighting patrol team at Kukawa and were killed in the firefight that ensued with the troops.

The troops recovered four AK 47 rifles and four Magazines, each loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition from the troops.

In another operation, troops of 195 Battalion, Sector 1 OPHK in conjunction with elements of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) at Dusman-Muna Garage, Borno State eliminated two ISWAP terrorists in an ambush operation conducted along with an identified ISWAP insurgents crossing point at Musari village.

They also captured and destroyed an ISWAP logistics vehicle conveying assorted goods and contraband items belonging to members of the insurgent group.

The Items recovered from the insurgents vehicle include two bags of Hemp (Cannabis Sativa), two bags of detergent, 120 packets of mosquito coils, l2 mosquito nets, and five textile materials. Other items recovered are two bicycles, two bags of beans, a bag of corn, and some quantity of fish.

The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya commended the troops for their operational exploits and urged them to maintain the aggressive posture in order to decisively root out the insurgents from their enclaves.