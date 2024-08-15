Ksenia Karelina, a US-Russian dual national, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after a Russian court found her guilty of treason for sending money to a charity that supports Ukraine.

Following a closed hearing last week in which the 32-year-old ballet dancer and spa employee entered a guilty plea, the Sverdlovsk Regional Court in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg announced its verdict on Thursday, placing her in a general regime colony.

Karelina was charged by the Federal Security Service (FSB) of collecting funds for a Ukrainian organization that was used to purchase tactical medical supplies, equipment, weapons, and ammunition for the Ukrainian armed forces.

Her supporters claim she donated only $51.80 to Razom for Ukraine, a New York-based nonprofit that provides humanitarian relief to children and the elderly in Ukraine.

The foundation has denied that it provides any military assistance to Ukraine.

Karelina was born in Russia and immigrated to the United States in 2012, becoming an American citizen in 2021.

She was arrested by the FSB after flying to Russia from Los Angeles to visit her family in Yekaterinburg.

She appeared in court on Thursday sitting calmly in a glass courtroom cage.

The US has accused Russia of arresting its citizens on baseless charges to use them as bargaining chips to secure the release of Russians convicted abroad.

Karelina’s sentencing comes just over two weeks after Russia freed The Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, former US marine Paul Whelan and 14 others.