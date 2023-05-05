A former deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Ike Ekweremadu has been sentenced to nine years and eight months in prison for organ trafficking by the Central Criminal Court, Old Bailey, United Kingdom.

Also, his wife, Beatrice, was handed four years and six months jail term during the sentencing on Friday. This is according to BBC reports.

Recall that the jury had on March 23 pronounced a guilty verdict on the senator, his wife, Beatrice, and Obinna Obeta, a doctor who acted as the middleman.

The jury held that they conspired to bring the 21-year-old at the centre of the matter to London to exploit him for his kidney.

The case marked the first time defendants have been convicted under the Modern Slavery Act of an organ harvesting conspiracy. Though it is lawful to donate a kidney, it becomes criminal if money or another material advantage is rewarded.