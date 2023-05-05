Fire has gutted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) South Eats zonal Office in Enugu State.

One of the buildings within the Zonal Command was consumed by the inferno.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi was among the early callers to comisserate with the commission

As at the time to filling the report, no life was lost but items consumed are yet to the qualified.

Meanwhile, EFCC Head of Media, Wilson Uwujaren in a statement said the inferno was triggered by a surge in public power supply.

Advertisement

He noted that it was later put out through the combined efforts of the Enugu State and Federal Fire Service.

The spokesperson affirmed that no life was lost in the incident.