The Cross River state Police Command have commenced investigation into a disturbing viral video showing a half-naked girl being flogged by a group of girls in a hotel room.

According to a statement by the PPRO AS. Irene Ugbo, the victim, identified as Miss Queen, was subjected to physical assault for reasons that are still unclear.

The Cross River State Police Command has launched a thorough investigation into the incident, which was captured on video and shared on social media.

Commissioner of Police, CP Gyogon Augustine Grimah, has directed his team to uncover the circumstances surrounding the assault and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The police are also urging hotel owners and managers to be vigilant and conduct background checks on their guests to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

The victim is currently receiving medical attention at a hospital.

This incident has raised concerns about safety and security in public spaces, particularly for young women.

CP Gyogon Augustine Grimah said the police are working to ensure that those responsible are held accountable and that measures are put in place to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

The police have assured the public that the outcome of the investigation will be made public as soon as possible.