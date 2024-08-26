The Operatives of Katsina State Police Command have foiled a kidnap attempt by bandits who invaded the Layin Minister Village, Malumfashi LGA, Katsina State.

Reports indicate that on August 25, 2024, at about 1000 hrs, the bandits attacked the village in an attempt to kidnap five people.

Upon receipt of the report by Malumfashi Divisional Police Headquarters, operatives were quickly dispatched to the scene and they were engaged by the hoodlums in a firefight on noticing their presence.

The police operatives responded to the hoodlums fire for fire.

All the kidnapped victims were successfully rescued unhurt as the assailants succumbed to the superior firepower of the operatives and fled the scene with various degrees of bullet injuries.

On the same date, at about 1740 hrs, a distress call was received at Malumfashi Divisional Police Headquarters that some suspected armed bandits riding on twelve (12) motorcycles, wielding dangerous weapons, shooting sporadically, taking advantage of the heavy downpour, attacked Marabar Kankara village, Malumfashi LGA, Katsina State.

On receipt of the information, DPO Malumfashi swiftly mobilized operatives and responded to the scene.

The team gallantly engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel and successfully foiled the attack. In the course of scanning the scene, the bodies of two (2) neutralized suspected armed bandits were recovered from the scene.

Efforts are being intensified to ensure the arrest of the fleeing suspects as the investigation proceeds.