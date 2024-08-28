Commissioner of Police FCT Command, Ben Igweh, has displayed a register of IMN members involved in a religious procession on Sunday that tuned violent, leading to the deaths of 2 police officers.

CP Igweh said the register is part of items recovered from the Shiites.

He explained that with the development, it has become easy to track other members of the proscribed group.

The Commissioner of police brought 94 members of the IMN group to the office of the Special Tactical Squad STS.

Initially 97 were arrested but 3 were released after screening.

The CP said the police have declared war on the Shiites as the death of the police officers will not be in vain.