In a major milestone for Nigeria’s aviation industry, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has arrived in Charleston, South Carolina, alongside CEOs of key Nigerian airline companies. This marks the start of a week-long engagement with Boeing, extending to Seattle, Washington.

According to a statement shared on X by the Special adviser to the minister, Obafemi Bajomo, the visit initiated at Boeing’s invitation, is expected to lead to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and a Working Together Agreement (WTA) in the coming days.

Mr Bajamo said these agreements will usher in a new era of collaboration, enhancing the operational efficiency, safety, and business practices of Nigerian airlines.

He said the deal will grant Nigerian carriers access to Boeing’s technical expertise, training in airline operations, and the potential to introduce new or used Boeing aircraft into the Nigerian market.