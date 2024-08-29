Police in Zamfara has condemned in strong terms the killing of a Divisional Police Officer, Superintendent of Police Haliru Liman by a team of Army personnel on duty at Dan Marke area of Bukkuyum Local Government area of the state.

The Police say SP Halilu Liman who was the DPO of Wasagu Division in Kebbi state was brutally murdered on Wednesday, 28th August at about 1030hrs by a team of military personnel attached to Operation Hadarin Daji Sector 6, led by one Hassan at check point in Dan Marke area of Bukkuyum Local government

A press statement signed by the spokesperson of the Zamfara state Police Command ASP Yazid Abubakar says the officer was on his way to attend a monthly conference in Birnin Kebbi and was stopped by military personnel despite identifying himself as a police officer. In a shocking display of aggression, Hassan the army personnel pointed his gun at him and shot him in the head which led to his death instantly

The Zamfara police according to the statement condemned the act and described it as senseless and unacceptable

“We are deeply saddened and disturbed by the senseless killing of superintendent of Police Halliru Liman, the Divisional Police Officer of Wusagu Division, Kebbi State Police Command. On August 28, 2024, at approximately 1030 hours, SP Liman was brutally murdered by military personnel led by one Hassan, attached to OPHD Sector 6, Dan Marke area of Bukkuyum, Zamfara State”

“The circumstances surrounding this heinous crime is alarming and unacceptable. SP Liman, who was on his way to attend a monthly conference in Birnin Kebbi, was stopped by military personnel despite identifying himself as a police officer. In a shocking display of aggression, Hassan pointed his gun at SP Liman and shot him in the head, resulting in his instant death” The statement reads.

“We condemn this unprovoked attack in the strongest possible terms and demand a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident. The military’s actions are a clear violation of the rules of engagement and the principles of inter-agency cooperation”

While sympathizing with the family of the deceased officer, the police further call on relevant authorities to take over the matter to avoid future reoccurence.

“We urge the relevant authorities to take immediate action to address this egregious incident and ensure that those responsible are held accountable. The police and military must work together to maintain peace and security, not engage in violent confrontations that undermine public trust”

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and colleagues of SP Halliru Liman and assure them that we will do everything in our power to ensure justice is served”